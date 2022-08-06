Shawnee Co. Dems picnic in the park to discuss election

FILE - A former police officer and prosecutor is officially making a run at the Attorney General's Office.
FILE - A former police officer and prosecutor is officially making a run at the Attorney General’s Office.
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Democrats held their annual summer picnic on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Democratic candidates gathered and discussed what they bring to the table, and why it is important for them to win in November.

Julia Kofoid with the Shawne Co. Dems says the constitutional amendment failing on Tuesday sparked momentum for the party. She also says this is something they can ride on and use to their advantage as they gear up for November.

Among the candidates explaining their top issues was Chris Mann who will run against Republican Kris Kobach for Attorney General. He says he will be turning his focus on public safety.

“Deadly crime has risen over the past 10 years, consumer fraud has never been more ramping, especially throughout covid and medicaid fraud is stealing millions of taxpayers dollars every single year those are issues your attoney general should be focused on,” Mann said.

The General Election will be held on Nov. 8.

