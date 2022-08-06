Saturday night forecast: Hot and humid through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerous heat continues through Sunday afternoon when temperatures will be around 100º again and feel closer to 110º. But hang on because we are expecting some cooler weather for next week with a cold front late Sunday night. There is also a chance for rain along that front. Later next week we will heat up again but right now we are not seeing any 100º days.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 80s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 100º. Heat indices between 105º-110º in the afternoon. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers/storms before noon. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will remain hot this weekend before we finally get another cold front strong enough to dampen the heat. The front is expected to move in late Sunday night and will bring a chance for scattered rain and storms Sunday night possibly lingering into Monday morning. There is another low chance for scattered showers/storms Monday night. The rain is not expected to be widespread or heavy at any point. The better news is the cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid to upper 80s with skies clearing a bit on Tuesday. low 90s likely return by Wednesday with winds slow out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. We do heat up by the end of next week with highs back in the mid to upper 90s, but right now 100s are not anticipated. We may need to change that though as one model is indicating we may see another powerful heat wave by next weekend.

In other news, schools in Topeka begin this week. Summer may be over for some, but the heat is not going anywhere soon, but we are headed in the right direction for cooler temperatures son enough.

August 6 8-day forecast (WIBW)

