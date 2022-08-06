Saturday forecast: Very hot and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerously hot conditions are in store for this weekend. Highs should be in the upper 90s to near 100° today under a mostly sunny sky. Heat index values of 105-110° are expected this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures may not fall further than the upper 70s by tomorrow morning.

Sunday is shaping up to be similarly hot with highs in the upper 90s. The sky should be mostly sunny throughout the daytime hours, but an approaching cold front may help develop a few showers and storms Sunday night. Severe weather is not anticipated. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday, but most places will probably be dry.

Temperatures should be slightly cooler to start next workweek with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. However, hotter conditions look to build back in by the end of the week as a dry weather pattern returns.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny; breezy. High 99. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 79. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 99. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 73. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible. High 88. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

