Saturday forecast: Very hot and breezy

Cold front arrives Sunday night
Heat index values of 105-110° expected this afternoon
Heat index values of 105-110° expected this afternoon(WIBW)
By Josh Duncan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerously hot conditions are in store for this weekend. Highs should be in the upper 90s to near 100° today under a mostly sunny sky. Heat index values of 105-110° are expected this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures may not fall further than the upper 70s by tomorrow morning.

Sunday is shaping up to be similarly hot with highs in the upper 90s. The sky should be mostly sunny throughout the daytime hours, but an approaching cold front may help develop a few showers and storms Sunday night. Severe weather is not anticipated. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday, but most places will probably be dry.

Temperatures should be slightly cooler to start next workweek with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. However, hotter conditions look to build back in by the end of the week as a dry weather pattern returns.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny; breezy. High 99. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 79. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 99. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 73. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible. High 88. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Topeka Police say one person was fatally shot in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Topeka Police investigate after victim found shot to death in South Topeka
John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Latest News

Rain chance early next work week with uncertainty on temperatures for the 2nd half of the work...
Heat through Sunday, rain chance early next work week
Getting hotter each day through Saturday
Heating back up through Saturday
More rain tonight for areas mainly southeast of the turnpike
Rain chance continues through tonight
Despite rain and cloud cover at times, it will still be hot
Hot with scattered showers