Registration opens for state Water Conference, nominations open for awards

FILE - Governor's Water Conference 2018
FILE - Governor's Water Conference 2018(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration for the Governor’s Water Conference has opened, as well as nominations for two awards.

The Kansas Water Office says on Friday, Aug. 5, registration for the 2022 Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas is now open. It said the conference will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17.

The KWO noted that conference topics include:

  • Surface and Groundwater Issues
  • Emerging Issues and Research
  • Education and Outreach

The Office indicated that it is also accepting nominations for the Water Legacy Award and the Success Stories recognition.

KWO said the Water Legacy Award honoree is chosen based on significant contributions and lasting impacts on the future of water in the Sunflower State.

The Office said the previous Be the Vision awards have been modernized in 2022 and are now known as Success Stories. It said this recognition will feature individuals, municipalities, companies or organizations which take extraordinary measures to conserve, reuse or adopt better practices to help ensure the future of Kansas’ water resources.

The KWO indicated that the deadline for nominations for both awards is Sept. 1.

For more information and a tentative conference agenda, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Latest News

FILE - Non-alcoholic cocktails
Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks
Gage Park mini train
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
Human remains in Lawrence
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
Traveler's Inn homicide
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested