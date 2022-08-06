Registration opens for state Water Conference, nominations open for awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration for the Governor’s Water Conference has opened, as well as nominations for two awards.

The Kansas Water Office says on Friday, Aug. 5, registration for the 2022 Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas is now open. It said the conference will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17.

The KWO noted that conference topics include:

Surface and Groundwater Issues

Emerging Issues and Research

Education and Outreach

The Office indicated that it is also accepting nominations for the Water Legacy Award and the Success Stories recognition.

KWO said the Water Legacy Award honoree is chosen based on significant contributions and lasting impacts on the future of water in the Sunflower State.

The Office said the previous Be the Vision awards have been modernized in 2022 and are now known as Success Stories. It said this recognition will feature individuals, municipalities, companies or organizations which take extraordinary measures to conserve, reuse or adopt better practices to help ensure the future of Kansas’ water resources.

The KWO indicated that the deadline for nominations for both awards is Sept. 1.

For more information and a tentative conference agenda, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.