Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.

When officials arrived, they reported that a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by Yelena Schepkin, 41, of Lawrence, and a 2020 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Corby Michelle Lockwood, 46, of Ozawkie, were both headed east along the highway.

Lockwood told officials that she had come to a stop at a median turn around to head north onto Frontage Rd. when Schepkin did not brake in time.

The report notes that Schepkin’s Toyota hit Lockwood’s Hyundai in the rear. Lockwood was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries while Schepkin was released from the scene with no injuries.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.

