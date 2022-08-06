One zone of Milford Lake lifted from blue-green algae advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One zone of Milford Lake has been lifted from blue-green algae advisories while the other two remain in a warning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said a harmful algal bloom can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.

The KDHE noted that blooms can develop quickly, so if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

Active advisories as of Thursday, Aug. 4, are as follows:

Warning: Ford Co. Lake - Ford Co. Gathering Pond - Geary Co. Han SFL - Ford Co. Jerry Ivey Pond - Saline Co. Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) - Miami Co. Milford Lake Zone B - Geary Co. Milford Lake Zone C - Geary and Clay Co.

Watch: Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) - Osage Co. Crystal Lake - Anderson Co. Lake Scott State Park - Scott Co. Marion Reservoir - Marion Co. Melvern Outlet (River) Pond - Osage Co. Norton Lake - Norton Co.

Lifted: Milford Lake Zone A - Dickinson and Geary Co.



For more information about blue-green algae, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.