One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died, one man is recovering in a Topeka hospital and another man is behind bars after all three were treated for stab wounds following an incident in Junction City early Saturday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Junction City Police Department says officers were called to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. with reports of a possible stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to Geary Community Hospital in serious but stable condition and was later taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for further treatment. His identity has not been released.

JCPD said officers then learned of a second victim, Stacy Subotich, 30, of Ft. Riley, who had been taken to Irwin Army Hospital with life-threatening stab injuries. She later passed away as a result of her injuries.

Officers said they also learned of a third person, Jalen Thomas, 21, of Junction City, who had driven himself to Geary Community Hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

After further investigation, JCPD said Thomas was booked into the Geary Co. Detention Center on the following:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Domestic Battery
  • Aggravated Assault

JCPD said Thomas has been confined to the jail pending his First Appearance. It also said it would like to thank the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Fire Department for their help in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Geary Co. Crimestoppers at 785-762-8477.

