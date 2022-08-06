National Night Out event kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff.

“We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”

Crime stoppers, Topeka police, Topeka fire and Bikers Against Child Abuse all greeted visitors.

Families also could get free school supplies ahead of the first day of school.

“We got crayons, gum, alot of stuff”, says Samara Dickerson.

Along with food trucks and bouncy castles were free hot dogs, chips, soda and water.

KJ Dickerson says he didn’t want to leave. “I got a whistle, some soda and... and some hotdog.”

The kick off celebrates “America’s Night Out Against Crime” - by raising safety and drug awareness, strengthening community spirit, and enhancing the partnership between residents and first-responders.

Many people here were taking part for the first time.

Jessica Baum she’s enjoying her first time out. “I’ve never heard of it actually, so it’s my first time and I heard about it from his dad. But it’s a lot of fun. It’s hot out but it’s a goodtime.”

