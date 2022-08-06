Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita

Wichita police respond to the scene where an SUV hit a man near 58th Street South and Broadway....
Wichita police respond to the scene where an SUV hit a man near 58th Street South and Broadway. The man died from his injuries.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita as the victim of a fatality vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred in the 5800 block of S. Broadway on Friday.

Friday Evening: A man in his 50s died from his injuries Friday night after an SUV hit him in the street as police said, he was pushing a lawnmower.

This happened a little before 10:20 p.m. near 58th Street South and Broadway. Police said the SUV was traveling north on Broadway when it hit the man in the street. The driver was not injured, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened should call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work