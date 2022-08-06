Man convicted of second-degree murder for “senseless firearm violence”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted of two counts of second-degree murder after an instance of “senseless firearm violence” in which no one was injured.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says on Friday, Aug. 5, a jury convicted Charles D. Thomas II, 37, of Lawrence of two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, battery and three counts of aggravated endangering a child.

DA Valdez noted that the convictions stem from a domestic disturbance on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of E 19th St. in which Thomas fired multiple shots. No one had been injured, however, children were present at the time.

“Senseless firearm violence poses an imminent threat to community safety,” Valdez said. “When you combine that with domestic violence and crimes against children, many lives are at risk. The jury’s decision not only strengthens our community, but also shows that our community takes domestic violence seriously.”

Valdez indicated the State was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald and Assistant District Attorney Brian Deiter. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

District Judge Stacey Donovan has set Thomas’ sentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Due to Thomas’ criminal history, Valdez said Thomas faces the following sentences:

Between 55 and 247 months - 4.6 and 20.6 years - in prison for each of the two counts of attempted second-degree murder

Between 11 and 34 months - 0.9 and 2.8 years - in prison for the aggravated battery count

Between 5 and 17 months - 0.4 and 1.4 years - in prison for each of the three counts of aggravated endangering a child

Up to 6 months in county jail for the battery count.

