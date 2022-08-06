Man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after firing a gun while he was intoxicated in Aggieville on Friday evening.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested on Friday evening, July 5, after firing a weapon while intoxicated in Aggieville.

RCPD said Cuchy was arrested as he was walking in the 1100 block of Moro St. when he shot a gun into the ground in the area of Laramie and N. 8th St.

Officials noted that Cuchy was found to be intoxicated while still in possession of the gun and is also a previously convicted felon.

Cuchy was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits. He remains confined to the jail on a $7,000 bond.

Records from the Kansas Department of Corrections indicate that Cuchy had previously been imprisoned for theft and making false writing in Riley Co. in 2014, burglary of a vehicle in Riley Co. in 2018, and burglary and theft in Pottawatomie Co. in 2020, all of which he remains on parole for.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.