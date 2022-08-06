LPD introduces new safety tactic, increases patrols in areas with new students

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have started a new safety tactic with increased patrols in areas with new students to educate new residents and prevent crime.

The Lawrence Police Department says starting Saturday, Aug. 6, officers will be much more visible in the Oread neighborhood and and areas of downtown and will be available through most of October. However, residents should not worry.

Officials said they are not concerned about specific criminal activity in the area. Officers are only being made available to help educate and prevent crime.

LPD noted that new students have already started to move in and prepare for the upcoming semester at the University of Kansas. Many are new to the area and some have never lived on their own before. This is why the commander at the department designed a plan to increase patrol in areas around the city to focus on preventing crime and helping the community feel safe and secure.

The Department said residents may see an officer reminding them to be safe, apply the buddy system, or designate a sober driver.

LPD said if parents are moving students into Lawrence and see an officer, they should stop and introduce themself and their young adults. Students have also been encouraged to say hello and ask for tips and tricks to stay safe.

Officials said this is all part of an effort to help students transition into living safely within the city and educate them about the importance of a personal safety plan. Officers refer to this as the SEE Initiative, which stands for Safety, Education, Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.