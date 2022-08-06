Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence eatery will host a midsummer Sunset Patio Party featuring fine cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages.

715 Restaurant in Lawrence says it will host its fourth Sunset Patio Party of the season with a midsummer celebration including dinner, alcohol-free beverages and community.

“It used to be that so-called ‘Dry January’ or ‘Sober October’ would allow people to dip their toes into the spirit-free world for a test spin,” says 715 co-owner Matt Hyde. “But it’s a trend that over the past couple of years has shifted to a lifestyle choice for many. Spirit-free wines and cocktails are a mainstay—not an afterthought—of 715′s beverage program and popular with our guests and this festive Sunset Patio Party will showcase our high-quality alcohol-free wines and spirits paired with a menu designed by Chef Conwell.”

715 noted that the menu will feature dishes created by Chef Kelly Conwell - including a bruschetta trio, corn fritters, fava bean hummus, mini sliders, glazed lamb meatballs and banana cream pie. It said bar offerings will include curated non-alcoholic wine and drinks - including Letiz Sparking Rose and Riseling, Win Sparking Verdejo, Tost Rose, Ghia Spiritz and Lyre’s NA Cocktails: Margarita, Daiquiri and Martini.

The eater indicated that the Sunset Patio Party series stars not only Conwell’s modern American cuisine with an Italian twist and its wine, craft cocktails and beer but also the restaurant’s lush back patio garden. The garden was designed by the 715 team as a solution to additional outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the welcoming al fresco setting has become an in-demand option for guests who make dinner reservations.

“Like everything we do at 715, the back patio is an experience,” says 715 partner Katrina Weiss. “There’s lots of foliage, fringed umbrellas, and well-placed lighting like lanterns, string lights and flickering candles. Décor and flowers change with each party’s theme.”

To purchase tickets to the event, guests must be 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased for $65.99 per person HERE.

