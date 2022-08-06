KCK man charged in connection to Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Court documents state Hopkins entered the Capitol through a fire door at 2:54 p.m.

During his time inside the building, he went inside the office of U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Merkely (D-Oregon).

He later took a selfie with a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, documents state.

He exited the building by 3:15 p.m.

A search warrant was executed on Hopkins’ Facebook page and turned up a private message on Jan. 6 showing Hopkins in a crowd.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.