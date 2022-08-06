Highland Park High School hosts back-to-school supply drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School is helping kids in the community get ready for back to school.

The High School hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. Students were required to be present in order to get supplies.

The 2-hour giveaway was put on with the help of community partners like Fellowship Bible Church, First Presbyterian Church and Harvest Church West.

“It feels really amazing because the kids are so happy and when they leave out of here the bags are full so we were able to get a whole lot of stuff and they’re so happy and they get to chose their own backpack so they were happy to do that too,” Lisa Davis, Outreach Coordinator for New Mt. Zion Church, said.

