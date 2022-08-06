Highland Park High School hosts back-to-school supply drive

FILE
FILE(Alex Fulton)
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School is helping kids in the community get ready for back to school.

The High School hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. Students were required to be present in order to get supplies.

The 2-hour giveaway was put on with the help of community partners like Fellowship Bible Church, First Presbyterian Church and Harvest Church West.

“It feels really amazing because the kids are so happy and when they leave out of here the bags are full so we were able to get a whole lot of stuff and they’re so happy and they get to chose their own backpack so they were happy to do that too,” Lisa Davis, Outreach Coordinator for New Mt. Zion Church, said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Latest News

I-470 collision
Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi
Rear-end collision
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
Christopher Cuchy
Man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated in Aggieville
Five arrested on drug charges
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Charles Thomas II
Man convicted of attempted second-degree murder for "senseless firearm violence"