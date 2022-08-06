Four to be interviewed to fill Lyon, Chase Co. district judge vacancy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans will be interviewed to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties.

Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy. the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler.

The Fifth Judicial District includes Chase and Lyon counties.

The Court noted the interview schedule is as follows:

9:15 a.m. - Jeremy Dorsey, Emporia, legal counsel, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services

9:45 a.m. - Laura Miser, Emporia, assistant county attorney, Lyon County Attorney’s Office

10:30 a.m. - Elizabeth Oliver, Ottawa, county attorney, Anderson County Attorney’s Office; attorney, Oliver Law Office; and adjunct instructor, Neosho County Community College

11 a.m. - Douglas Jones, Cottonwood Falls, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District; and municipal court judge in Cottonwood Falls

The Court indicated that interviews are open to the public and will be held at the Lyon Co. Courthouse, Room 201, 420 Commercial St., in Emporia.

According to the Court, a nominee for district judge is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in that practice for at least five years, and a resident of the district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Commission said it will interview nominees and then choose three to five names to submit to the Governor who will then fill the position according to statutory requirements. The Governor will have 60 days after receiving the names to choose the appointment.

After serving one year in office, the Court indicated the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said the incumbent wills serve a 4-year term.

