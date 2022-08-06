Former K-State commit Dylan Edwards is headed to Notre Dame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After decommitting from Kansas State July 29, the Kansas Gatorade Player of The Year and four-star Running back Dylan Edwards is heading to Notre Dame.

Edwards posted on his Twitter account that he will head to South Bend, Indiana in 2023 and play for head coach Marcus Freeman. Edwards originally committed to K-State on June 23.

“Notre Dame hasn’t had the speed that I have. I can bring a whole new level of playmaking,” Edwards said via 247 Sports. “I think I can do that when going to South Bend so I can’t wait to get it rocking.”

Edwards was a monster last season at Debry High School, putting up 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns.

