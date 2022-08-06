Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert Thompson (bottom left), Adam Cook (bottom right).(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.

While officials conducted the warrant, they said officers found methamphetamine and marijuana.

As a result of the warrant, TPD said the following arrests were made:

  • Shawn W. Rodecap, 36 -
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Michelle Heslet, 33 -
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Chad Phillips, 46 -
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Albert Thompson, 38 -
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Adam Cook, 32 -
    • Possession of Marijuana

Anyone with information about the investigation should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or report it anonymously to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Latest News

FILE
Three female nominees announced for Kansas Court of Appeals vacancy
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings
Lawrence police are increasing officer presence near the University of Kansas campus, ahead of...
LPD introduces new safety tactic, increases patrols in areas with new students
Charles D. Thomas II, 37, of Lawrence
Man convicted of second-degree murder for “senseless firearm violence”