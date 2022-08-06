Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday.
The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
While officials conducted the warrant, they said officers found methamphetamine and marijuana.
As a result of the warrant, TPD said the following arrests were made:
- Shawn W. Rodecap, 36 -
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Michelle Heslet, 33 -
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Chad Phillips, 46 -
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Albert Thompson, 38 -
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Adam Cook, 32 -
- Possession of Marijuana
Anyone with information about the investigation should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or report it anonymously to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
