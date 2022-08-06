Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.

While officials conducted the warrant, they said officers found methamphetamine and marijuana.

As a result of the warrant, TPD said the following arrests were made:

Shawn W. Rodecap, 36 - Distribution of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Michelle Heslet, 33 - Distribution of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Chad Phillips, 46 - Distribution of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Albert Thompson, 38 - Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam Cook, 32 - Possession of Marijuana



Anyone with information about the investigation should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or report it anonymously to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.