Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital

A collision in Emporia on Aug. 6, 2022.
A collision in Emporia on Aug. 6, 2022.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening.

KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

According to the Emporia Police Department, a Honda Accord was headed south on Industrial and had prepared to turn east on 15th when a northbound Ford Fusion entered the intersection and the two vehicles collided head-on.

EPD noted that the Ford was sent into a retaining wall in front of Walgreens while the Honda was spun into the grass in Industrial Park 1.

The Police indicated that the driver of the Ford, an unidentified woman, was rushed to Newman Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda’s driver declined medical treatment.

All involved were reportedly wearing their seatbelts. Westbound traffic on 15th was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

