Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Ford Mustang driven by Jacob Heaney, 25, of Topeka, had been entering the interstate from the toll plaza when he tried to get around slower traffic.

This is when the report shows that Heaney cut off a 2020 Freightliner driven by Terrance Lindsey, 33, of Fort Worth, resulting in the collision.

According to the report, Lindsey refused transport to the hospital for suspected minor injuries while Heaney was released from the scene without injury.

Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.

