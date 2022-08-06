Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.

According to the Commission, Serrault-Wiseman’s new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. She currently serves as a court services officer for the district.

The Commission noted that the 28th Judicial District includes Saline and Ottawa counties. It said the position was among those certified by a bill passed by the legislature and governor in 2022.

Kansas law requires a district magistrate judge be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

After serving one year in office, the Commission indicated that Serrault-Wiseman will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said she will serve a 4-year term.

