Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.

According to the Commission, Serrault-Wiseman’s new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. She currently serves as a court services officer for the district.

The Commission noted that the 28th Judicial District includes Saline and Ottawa counties. It said the position was among those certified by a bill passed by the legislature and governor in 2022.

Kansas law requires a district magistrate judge be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

After serving one year in office, the Commission indicated that Serrault-Wiseman will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said she will serve a 4-year term.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
FILE
Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi
FILE
Study shows Kansas unemployment among largest decreases in nation
FILE - Milford Lake (CTSY: Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
One zone of Milford Lake lifted from blue-green algae advisories