Washburn JROTC earns prestigious award with 2K+ community service hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 2,000 hours of community service have earned students with the Washburn Rural High School Air Force JROTC program a prestigious award.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says the Washburn Rural High School Air Force Junior ROTC program was recently awarded a Silver Star for a Community Service with Excellence Award for 2021-2022.

The District said the prestigious award recognizes the top 5% of all AJFROTC units based on community service to support schools and local communities. Only 45 units were given this award out of 870 programs across the globe.

USD 437 indicated that the award is earned by the units with the highest per-cadet average of community service hours that are planned and held by cadets under AFJROTC instructors.

Auburn-Washburn said the students earned the award with more than 2,000 hours of community service and an average of 28 community service hours per cadet.

