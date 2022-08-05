Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company

Nicole Negrete
Nicole Negrete(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company.

According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.

The indictment was filed in Shawnee Co. Dist. Court on February 24, 2022.

Negrete is accused of stealing at least $100,000 from Bennett Property LLC between January 1, 2017 and March 1, 2020.

Court records show Negrete was arrested on December 20, 2021 and was released on $25,000 bond the same day.

Since Negrete was indicted by a grand jury, no preliminary hearing was held. Her next appearance is for a pre-trial hearing on November 4, 2022.

