TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses.

A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd.

13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants.

The building itself is expected to be up by the start of 2023.

