Topeka Police investigate after victim found shot to death in South Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police opened an investigation Friday afternoon after one person was found shot to death in South Topeka.

Around 3:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim who had been suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5:50 p.m., TPD said detectives were still on the scene investigating the incident.

