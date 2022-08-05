Topeka Police investigate after victim found shot to death in South Topeka

Topeka Police opened an investigation Friday afternoon after one person was found shot to death in South Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police opened an investigation Friday afternoon after one person was found shot to death in South Topeka.

Around 3:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim who had been suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5:50 p.m., TPD said detectives were still on the scene investigating the incident.

