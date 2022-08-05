Topeka man behind Riley Co. bars after woman allegedly held against her will

Luis A. Martinez, 31
Luis A. Martinez, 31(Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Riley Co. bars after he was found in Pottawatomie County after allegedly holding a woman against her will.

The Riley County Police activity report indicates that Luis Martinez, 31, of Topeka, was arrested after he was found in Pottawatomie Co. around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

RCPD indicated that Martinez allegedly battered a 37-year-old woman and forced her to stay in a room for an extended amount of time.

Officials said Martinez was transported to Riley Co. and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated kidnapping.

On Wednesday, RCPD had asked the public to keep an eye out for Martinez who was wanted on a warrant for the crimes on which he was arrested.

Martinez remains behind bars as of 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 5, on a $75,000 bond.

