Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said a 75-year-old man reported his storage building had been broken into and two carpet flooring cases an industrial painter were stolen, costing him about $1,800.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

