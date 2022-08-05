SE California Ave. closed due to water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SE California Ave. has been closed due to a water main break and traffic has been detoured to Adams St.

The City of Topeka says on Friday, Aug. 5, a water main break at the intersection of SE California Ave and SE 10th St. - not 10th Ave.

Due to the water main break, the City said California Ave. has been completely closed and detoured to Adams St.

The City noted that the closure is expected to last between 1 and 2 weeks.

