Salina Police identify suspect vehicle in Lowe’s catalytic converter theft

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking into the theft of a catalytic converter from the Lowe’s parking lot and have identified a suspect vehicle.

The Salina Police Department says on July 26, officers were called to Lowe’s at 3035 S 9th St. with reports of a catalytic converter theft.

SPD said an employee had reported the catalytic converter on their Ford SUV had been cut off and stolen while they were working. The vehicle had been parked in the west end of the parking lot and the theft cost the employee upwards of $2,000.

SPD noted that surveillance video shows a suspect vehicle - a tan or gray SUV - pull up next to the Ford around 4:20 p.m. on July 26.

If anyone has information about the theft, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

