Royals 1985 World Series champ to visit Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the 1985 World Series Champion Kansas City Royals team will visit the Flint Hills Discovery Center in August.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says Greg Pryor, a former MLB infielder and a member of the 1985 Kansas City Royals team which went on to win the World Series, will give his talk, “From the Hot Stove League to the World Series.”

FHDC said Pryor will highlight some of his personal experiences in the MLB - including the infamous Disco Demolition Night, the Pine Tar Game and winning the 1985 World Series.

The Discovery Center noted the talk will be held from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, and will be followed by a public question-and-answer session.

According to FHDC, Pryor will also sell signed copies of his book, The Day The Yankees made Me Shave, and photos will be autographed on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Discovery Center said the author’s talk is free and open to the public in its second-floor classroom. Limited seating is available, however. Paid admission will be required to access the Big League Fun exhibit.

FHDC noted that Pryor played a part or all of ten seasons in Major League Baseball - including the World Series-winning Kansas City Royals in 1985. In 1994, it said he became the co-owner of Life Priority Health and Nutrition and in 2019, he self-published his book.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.