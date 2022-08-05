Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.

The City said the closure is expected to last about three days.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
Nicholas Mainville, 7/20/20 booking photo form the Kansas Dept. of Corrections
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer

Latest News

Victory Bible Church in Lawrence, Kansas was vandalized over messaging concerning the state's...
LPD “confident” two church vandalism suspects identified
FILE - Washburn Rural High School JROTC organizes Veteran’s Day ceremony
Washburn JROTC earns prestigious award with 2K+ community service hours
FILE
City of Topeka redistricting process begins, community invited to provide input
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Emporia State cross country to host two home meets