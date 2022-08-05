Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
The City said the closure is expected to last about three days.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.