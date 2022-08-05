Opening arguments taking place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in shortly after 2 p.m.

The state and defense were scheduled to present opening arguments Friday afternoon.

Chandler was arrested and charged with the murders in 2011, and convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

On Thursday, July 28, 325 potential jurors filled out 24-page questionnaires. Attorneys spent several days reviewing them and began in-person questioning Wednesday. They are looking to seat 12 jurors and five alternates.

