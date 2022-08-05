Opening arguments taking place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial

FILE - Defendant Dana Chandler told a judge she no longer wanted standby counsel Jason Belveal...
FILE - Defendant Dana Chandler told a judge she no longer wanted standby counsel Jason Belveal (foreground) sitting at the defense during her murder retrial case. (WIBW/Steve Fry)(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in shortly after 2 p.m.

The state and defense were scheduled to present opening arguments Friday afternoon.

Chandler was arrested and charged with the murders in 2011, and convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

On Thursday, July 28, 325 potential jurors filled out 24-page questionnaires. Attorneys spent several days reviewing them and began in-person questioning Wednesday. They are looking to seat 12 jurors and five alternates.

Check WIBW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
Nicholas Mainville, 7/20/20 booking photo form the Kansas Dept. of Corrections
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
A wreck along westbound I-70 impacts traffic on Aug. 4, 2022.
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash

Latest News

One woman is taken to a hospital after her vehicle over turns in a front yard in Manhattan on...
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
FILE
High Court finds Leawood attorney’s discipline too lenient, orders new actions
Bruce
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Luis Martinez
Topeka man behind Riley Co. bars after woman allegedly held against her will