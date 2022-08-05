Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2009 Pontiac G5, driven by Lyndsay Jones, 30, of Manhattan, had been northbound on Hayes Dr. when she drifted left, hit a curb and hit a tree which caused the vehicle to overturn in the front yard of a home.

RCPD said Jones was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and then to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of her injuries.

Hayes Dr. was closed for two hours to clear the scene.

