LPD "confident" two church vandalism suspects identified

Victory Bible Church in Lawrence, Kansas was vandalized over messaging concerning the state's...
Victory Bible Church in Lawrence, Kansas was vandalized over messaging concerning the state's upcoming vote on the "Value Them Both" amendment.(Victory Bible Church)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are “confident” they have identified two suspects in the case of two churches that had been vandalized with political messages.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday, Aug. 1, - the day before elections - it was reported that two churches had been vandalized with political messages.

LPD noted that leaders at Victory Bible Church at 20th and Massachusetts St. caught two suspects on camera, however, the suspects were not easily identifiable from the video alone.

Investigators said they did not give and have identified the suspects. A search warrant was issued on Friday morning, Aug. 5.

LPD noted that it is confident it has found those responsible and are preparing the case for the District Attorney to review and decide possible charges.

Officials have not released the identities of the two suspects.

