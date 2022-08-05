LifeHouse ‘Heroes’ raised over $27K for child advocacy group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local non-profit calculated the totals for a fundraising project started last month.

LifeHouse dubbed 15 local men as heroes in mid-July, giving each of them three weeks to raise at least $1,000 for the organization. They did that, and a whole lot more, bringing in just over $27,000.

“That’s what this is about, this is about collective healing,” Johnathan Sublet, one of the selected heroes, “How we heal together in community and we’re a part of each other’s healing.”

“A lot of it is reactive right now, and we want to be proactive,” LifeHouse Board President-Elect Mark Robinson said. “We want to be more up front and help people have more knowledge about sexual abuse, and how it affects people.”

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit dedicated to helping child abuse survivors communicate with law enforcement in a safe, caring environment.

