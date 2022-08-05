KU’s defense looks to make 2022 different

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - On the third day of Kansas football’s training camp, defensive coordinator Brian Borland said the mindset is to be different from the 2021 season.

“We got to be different, right? We got to be different players, we got to be different people, we got to be different in our approach,” said Borland. “We just need to be different than we were last year.”

Borland is impressed with his revamped squad, both the returning Jayhawks and new faces the program has brought in in order to address their needs.

“The players that have been in our program from the start, have done a wonderful job of development,” Borland said. “We didn’t have that many linebackers we could really throw out there and feel good about. And we were really thin in the secondary, and somewhat in the defensive line. I feel great about our defensive line.”

The last linebacker needed to complete the room was finally in attendance today. Louisiana standout Lorenzo McCaskill came to his first practice as a Jayhawk this morning, and brings years of experience to the position.

The secondary’s standout safety Kenny Logan Jr., who has been raking in the preseason honors, is excited about what his group can do on the field this year.

“Those guys came in right away, and they’re trying to get better every day,” said Logan. “I feel like we’ve grown with the competition that came in, so each and every day we’re trying to get better.”

Borland says Logan has really stepped up as a leader both on and off the field.

“He’s got a lot of natural charisma. He’s just really kind of got a good likability factor,” said Borland. “He just needs to keep going in the direction he’s going, because he’s really going in a good direction. He’ll be awesome.”

Borland says the main difference is that this defense now has more quality players that are playing at a higher quality level.

“I feel great. I feel great right now,” said Borland. “It’s three practices in, but I like the direction we’re going, and I like the potential we have.”

And the team feels it too. “The guys here believe in what we’ve done this offseason, and that’s gonna propel us to be better,” said Logan.

KU will continue training camp practices over the next few weeks, and open the 2022 season at home against Tennessee Tech on September 2nd.

