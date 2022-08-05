KU to welcome former Moran policy advisor as Associate Vice Chancellor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says Kyle Christian will join the team as Associate Vice Chancellor for Federal Relations starting on Aug. 15.

KU said Christian will bring significant legislative experience and deep knowledge of the federal funding process to the position. It said he comes to Lawrence from Thermo Fisher Scientific - a global life sciences leader - where he helped lead federal government engagement for the company.

Before that, the University indicated he served as a lead policy adviser for U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) where he directed policy and funding for health care, education and appropriations issues. He has also served as a policy adviser across a broad range of issues for former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono (R-CA).

Originally from Overland Park, KU said Christian is a Jayhawk alumnus and earned his undergraduate degrees in political science and history before earning a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the U.S. Army War College.

“I am thrilled to return to my alma mater and play a role in the future of the university, driving forward research and related partnerships and further establishing KU’s position in the higher education community,” Christian said. “It is an honor to lead federal engagement for the University of Kansas, and I look forward to growing support from the federal government for the incredible work taking place across all KU campuses.”

Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said Christian will be instrumental in the university’s efforts to engage with the Kansas congressional delegation, partner with federal funding agencies, advocate for access and affordability for students and to raise KU’s profile in the national higher education community.

“I am pleased to welcome Kyle to his new position, and I know that his broad range of experience in Washington paired with his deep passion for our university and its critical role in society will help us to advance our goals on Capitol Hill,” Girod said. “Please join me in welcoming him to KU.”

