KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent

(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled on 2 issues involved in a Federal Lawsuit filed by former Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Mark Bruce against Governor Kelly and Superintendent Herman Jones after Bruce was forced to resign in 2019.

The lawsuit was filed in November of 2020.

Previous Coverage
Emails reveal exchange between former KHP head, chief counsel's husband

Jun. 26, 2019

Anonymous letter alleges sexual misconduct, domestic violence at KHP

Mar. 28, 2019

Police report details past incident involving former KHP second-in-command

Mar. 29, 2019

Former Highway Patrol superintendent seeks reinstatement

Jan. 16, 2020

Bruce claimed he was forced to resign after his term as superintendent ended but a Kansas Statute guaranteed his right to continued employment with the Highway Patrol at his former rank of major.   The State’s attorneys disagreed.

When the State filed a motion to dismiss Bruce’s lawsuit, the US District Court said there was no legal precedent they could find on the motion to dismiss.

Federal Court issued a stay, delaying the lawsuit.

In September of last year, Judge Daniel Crabtree asked the Kansas Supreme Court to provide information on Kansas Law dealing with whether Bruce’s employment provided for him continuing at a lower rank and whether Bruce had to serve a probationary period as superintendent, both questions the State filed in their motion to dismiss.

In a decision released Friday morning, Justice KJ Wall indicated that as a Major, Bruce is considered a classified employee, which would be covered by Kansas law dealing with continued employment at a lower rank.   Justice Wall also said since Bruce had permanent status as a classified employee before serving as Superintendent, he did not have to serve a probationary period.

Friday’s Kansas Supreme Court rulings will be sent back to Federal Court where Judge Crabtree will rule on the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
Nicholas Mainville, 7/20/20 booking photo form the Kansas Dept. of Corrections
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
A wreck along westbound I-70 impacts traffic on Aug. 4, 2022.
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash

Latest News

FILE
KU to welcome former Moran policy advisor as Associate Vice Chancellor
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home
Luis A. Martinez, 31
Topeka man behind Riley Co. bars after woman allegedly held against her will
Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company