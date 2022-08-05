Kids have fun with books, bikes at community event

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids got to ride their bikes and enjoy a delightful story Friday at the “Read and Ride” event.

The event put on by the Deer Creek summer program on Friday, August 5, where kids and adults made 4 stops to hear installments from a story called “The Bruce Swap,” by Ryan T. Higgins, read by celebrity readers such as District Attorney Mike Kagay.

According to the Amazon.com book synopsis, Bruce is a bear who struggles to have fun and Bruce’s friends noticed that, they even wished that Bruce was more fun. The next day, the friends became shocked to see that Bruce has become more adventurous and exciting. What the friends do not know is that Bruce is not Bruce, its his cousin, Kevin.

Each stop included Highland Park High School, the Johnston Community Center, the Dornwood Community Center, and the Deer Creek Community Center.

The event was created in partnership with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, the United Way, the Topeka Housing Authority, and the Shawnee Co. Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. Officers with the Topeka Police Department also rode with the group to ensure everyone was safe.

Arnold Downing Sr., the Vice President of Leasing and Resident Services for the Topeka Housing Authority, says the program event intends to get kids active, have fun, and enjoy reading.

”First of all, that you can have fun and read also, you can ride your bikes and be safe,” according to Downing Sr. The Topeka Police Department is a partnership, they are good people, they are to help us, and protect us, and serve us right, and so, just having a good time and having fun. It is time to go back to school, they got to get ready right, it is time to do it.”

The bikes are even donated for the event, and will get to go home with the kids, along with some books for the kids.

