Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha
Dante Royal, 41, Hiawatha(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman has been arrested after a search warrant found copious amounts of marijuana in her home.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force helped the Hiawatha Police Department conduct a search warrant at 414 Pawnee Ave.

During the search, officials said drugs and paraphernalia were found in the home.

As a result, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said Dante Royal, 41, of Hiawatha was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

Officials seize marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Brown Co. on Aug. 4, 2022.
Officials seize marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Brown Co. on Aug. 4, 2022.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

