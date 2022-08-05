Gov., Wichita business leaders discuss economic development in Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joins business leaders in Wichita on Aug. 5, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly joined business leaders in Wichita to discuss what her administration can do to continue to contribute to the economic development of the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Aug. 5, she continued her Prosperity on the Plains statewide economic tour in Wichita at the Wichita Workforce Center.

Gov. Kelly said she was joined by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and local business leaders for a roundtable discussion about how her administration can continue to support entrepreneurship, expand the workforce and advance economic development in the Sunflower State.

“I’m honored to speak with successful entrepreneurs here in Wichita to see how my Administration can continue supporting them and knocking down barriers to growth,” Kelly said. “In addition to being the backbone of our economy, they are leaders in our communities and help make our state as great as it is.”

The Governor said she and the Mayor talked to leaders of small to medium-sized businesses that have expanded quickly in the Wichita area, along with workforce development centers. She said they talked about the importance of expanding broadband and affordable housing, attracting and retaining young adults to the workforce, and increasing access to child care - all of which are essential to the growth of businesses in Kansas.

“We work hard to recruit and train the skilled workforce Kansas needs to compete at a global level,” said Keith Lawing, President and CEO at Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. “We are honored to have the support of Governor Kelly and Mayor Whipple as we provide essential resources for working Kansas families.”

Including herself, Mayor Whipple and Keith Lawing, Kelly said the roundtable participants included:

  • Graham Crain, CEO of Anderson-Crain Investment Group
  • Tom Smith, CEO of Alltite, Inc.
  • Luis Rodriguez, President of KeyCentrix, LLC
  • Naaman Ritchie, President of Blake Clotia
  • Wiley Smith, Sedgwick County Regional Project Manager for the Kansas Department of Commerce
  • Tarina Lees, Project Manager at Optometric Billing Solutions

