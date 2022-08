TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue.

SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired in time for next weekend’s runs.

