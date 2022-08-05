Friday forecast: Dangerously hot, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat remains the big weather story through the weekend, even hotter than yesterday. A cold front will start to approach the area late Sunday and push through Sunday night leading to a chance of rain and cooler temperatures to begin next week.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the top concern through the weekend. Make sure you’re taking your heat safety precautions seriously: Hydrating by drinking plenty of water and limiting outdoor exposure. Keep your pets in mind as well. Heat indices will be 100-110 for most areas through Sunday.

While there is a low chance of rain late Sunday, better chance of rain impacting your outdoor plans will be Monday and even a very low chance Tuesday morning. Still not to the point you need to cancel any outdoor plans yet due to differences in the models on how widespread the rain will be so keep checking back in throughout the weekend for updates.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs will range from 98-103. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Due to a hot day Saturday, there will be little cooling Saturday night leading to lows in the upper 70s-low 80s for many spots. Heat obviously is dangerous during the day but it’s also dangerous at night when temperatures don’t cool off. Make sure you have a safe area to be in overnight with AC to allow your body temperature to cool down. It may only be a few degrees cooler Sunday but it’ll be pretty close to Saturday’s highs and again gusts 20-25 mph to help mix around the airmass in place.

The rain chance likely will hold off until after 4pm Sunday with a better chance of rain developing around sunset. This rain will last on and off through Tuesday morning. There remains uncertainty in the models on specific details like how widespread the rain will be and specific timing however the risk for severe weather is low so we’ll only have to worry about lightning and locally heavy rain that could lead to localized (not widespread) flooding.

Temperature wise, like yesterday there still remains differences in the models for most of next week. Confident that Monday will bring a nice cool down especially if there’s more rain in the area vs dry conditions but Tuesday and beyond is when models continue to offer different scenarios.. One model has highs in the 80s most of the week while the other model has 90s and even triple digits. This is why the 8 day is more of an average between the two and in the low 90s for the 2nd half of the week and will be adjusted as needed in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.