Emporia State cross country to host two home meets

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men’s and women’s cross country teams will host two home meets on a new course as part of their five-meet regular season schedule this fall.

The Hornets will open the season on September 3rd at the JK Gold Classic, taking place at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta, KS.

They’ll then head to Joplin, Mo. on September 17th to compete in the Southern Stampede, one of the largest meets in the Midwest.

Their first home meet will occur on September 23rd when they host the ESU Invitational. The meet will take place on a new course at the Trusler Sports Complex.

On September 30th they’ll compete in the Gans Creek Invitational, hosted by Mizzou, in Columbia, MO.

The Hornets will then come back to Kansas to host the Hornet Harrier Invitational, which is also their Senior Day, on October 14th.

The MIAA Championships will take place on November 5th in Jefferson City, and the NCAA Central Regional will be on November 19th in Joplin, MO.

The NCAA DII National Championships will begin on December 3rd in Seattle.

