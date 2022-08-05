City of Topeka redistricting process begins, community invited to provide input

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The process to redistrict the borders for Topeka City Council has started and the community has been invited to provide input.

The City of Topeka says representatives from each of the city’s nine districts met for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 4, to start the redistricting process. It said redistricting of the City Council’s district boundary lines happens every decade - following the Census.

The City noted that commissioners were each appointed by their respective Councilmember to join in the process. Commission members are as follows:

Jessica Porter, Council District No. 1

Laura Pederzani, Council District No. 2

Teresa Leslie-Canty, Council District No. 3

John Nave, Council District No. 4

Marcus Clark, Council District No. 5

Vicki Arnett, Council District No. 6

Jeff Wagaman, Council District No. 7

Bill Hill, Council District No. 8

Michelle Hoferer, Council District No. 9

During Thursday’s meeting, the City said commissioners learned about the general process and viewed two draft proposal maps staff developed to help start the conversation. It said the current District Map, and the two draft proposal maps can all be seen online.

The City indicated that commissioners will have the chance to develop their own maps, but must follow rules set forth by law.

According to the City, commissioners will again meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the city’s holiday Building, 620 SE Madison Ave.

Commissioners have invited community members to provide their input throughout the process, which can be provided via email at cclerk@topeka.org. The community has also been invited to provide input during a Public Hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, also at the Holliday building.

For more information about City redistricting, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.