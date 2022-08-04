Westbound I-70 closes around Topeka following crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has shut down westbound I-70 around Topeka.
The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has closed the westbound lanes.
The City noted that all westbound traffic should use I-470.
This area of I-70 had already been reduced to one lane due to construction.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.