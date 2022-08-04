Westbound I-70 closes around Topeka following crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has shut down westbound I-70 around Topeka.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has closed the westbound lanes.

The City noted that all westbound traffic should use I-470.

This area of I-70 had already been reduced to one lane due to construction.

