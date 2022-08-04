Wednesday’s Child - Peyton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cars, coins and pets: three hobbies that help to define our Wednesday’s Child this week.
Lori Hutchinson introduces us to 14-year-old Peyton. He’s a loving kid who likes to take care of animals, loves to work on cars, and collects coins.
If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.
