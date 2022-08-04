Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.

On Tuesday, officials said the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center was notified of a mail theft that happened a few days before at a home on SW 69th St. in Auburn. During the investigation, additional thefts were found.

Officials said information was gathered by deputies and detectives which led to fraudulent purchases at several local businesses. Suspect information was able to be gathered through this information and a subsequent search warrant was granted and served.

On Wednesday, members from the Criminal Investigations Division, Fugitive Warrant Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Patrol Unit executed the warrant at a home in the 2200 block of SW Fillmore St.

During the search, stolen property was found and two suspects were arrested.

Reaney was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for criminal use of a financial card, conspiracy and possession of the stolen property. Jennings was booked on multiple outstanding warrants.

