Topeka Rescue Mission needs help to meet back to school supplies needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Backpacks, pencils and notebooks. The Topeka Rescue Mission is helping kids stock up on school supplies before the year begins.

This year, their drive has seen the number of families in need increase four-fold.

“As of Monday night, we had about 40 students signed up and then we decided to push out the event again on Facebook just one more time so we knew we were reaching as many people as possible. So, we went from having 40 kids and prepped for 80 to over 400 kids,” said Holton Witman, Director of Distribution Services.

According to Junior Achievement of Kansas, one third of teens report their parents are very concerned with back to school costs. A survey by Deloitte found the average cost this year is $661 per student.

“There are people this year that are hurting financially that maybe weren’t last year, inflation has been tough on everybody so we just wanted to be grace filled,” he said.

LaManda Broyles, executive director of the mission says no matter how many people walk through the door, they will try to help each one.

She says students shouldn’t feel like they are less because they have less, and being prepared can help with that.

“The level of confidence that comes with children and the beginning of the school year when they come prepared and they have the new folders and the new crayons and everything has their name on it, there is so much power behind your name,” she said.

TRM is asking for donations to help each kid have the supplies they need for school.

Items can be dropped off at 401 NW Norris or 206 NW Norris from 9-2pm.

The follow items are needed:

-70 Backpacks

-50 packages Wide Filler

-78 Wide Ruled Composition

-38 College Composition

-48 College Spiral

-115 Dry Erase Markers

-115 Pencil Bags

-117 Elmers Glue

-146 Glue sticks

-130 Highlighters

-66 Scissors

-100 Pens

-345 Pocket folders

-137 Markers

-115 Colored Pencils

-119 Post it notes

