Topeka gas station fuels donations for Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gas station is helping fuel one of the area’s most beloved charities.

Darrell’s Service has set up one of its gas pumps to raise money for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald house. Two cents of every gallon sold at the pump will be donated to the non-profit.

You can find the pump at 4300 SW 21st St., about three blocks west of Gage Blvd.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.