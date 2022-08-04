Topeka gas station fuels donations for Ronald McDonald House

Darrell's Service is donating some proceeds from two pumps to the charity.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gas station is helping fuel one of the area’s most beloved charities.

Darrell’s Service has set up one of its gas pumps to raise money for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald house. Two cents of every gallon sold at the pump will be donated to the non-profit.

You can find the pump at 4300 SW 21st St., about three blocks west of Gage Blvd.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
Harlee Elizabeth Borders
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
Petco, Topeka
“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
FILE
Primary Election Results 2022

Latest News

Students and staff members in the Topeka area get pumped for the new school year with the...
School districts get amped for the new year at Back-to-School convocations
SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school
SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Darrell's Service is donating some proceeds from two pumps to the charity.
Ronald McDonald House to receive donation